Alan Horn Retires From Disney Studios, Ending A Historic Era

It's the end of a major era for Disney. Alan Horn, the company's current Chief Creative Officer who has been there for nearly a decade, is retiring. The move has been expected since former Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped away from his post last year, even though he did return to an active leadership role amid the Covid crisis. With Iger set to fully leave the company in December, Horn's time has come as well.

As reported by Variety, Horn is set to retire from Disney as of December 31. That means in 2022, the company will arguably be in its largest period of change, in terms of leadership, in years. This also comes at a transitional period for the company, with the prioritization of streaming with Disney+. It is, to put it lightly, a big deal.

Horn had the following to say:

"It has been my great privilege and pleasure to be able to spend these past 50 years helping creative people tell stories that move, entertain, and connect audiences around the world – and a dream come true to have the chance to do it at Disney, no less. I'm deeply thankful to Bob Iger for the opportunity he gave me and to Alan Bergman for being an incredible partner throughout this adventure, as well as to Bob Chapek for his steady leadership during these unprecedented times. I also must recognize the extraordinary leaders of our individual studios as well as our business teams and every single one of our fantastic team members. It's never easy to say goodbye to a place you love, which is why I've done it slowly, but with Alan Bergman leading the way, I'm confident the incredible Studios team will keep putting magic out there for years to come."

Iger added:

"Throughout an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, Alan has had a profound impact on the entertainment industry and audiences worldwide. We have been very fortunate to have Alan at the helm of our Studio for nearly a decade, presiding over an unprecedented period of growth and exceptional storytelling, while solidifying his reputation as one of the industry's true icons. Like so many, I will be forever grateful for his strong support, wise counsel, and enduring friendship."