In 1964, a group of seven-year-old British schoolchildren were selected to participate in a unique documentary series — one that would chronicle their lives over the course of several film installments. It’s the longest-running documentary series of all time, and it’s just hit its ninth film with 63 Up. Directed by Michael Apted, who directed all of the films since 1977’s 21 Up, 63 Up checks up on those group of former schoolchildren, now in their 60s. Watch the 63 Up trailer below.

63 Up Trailer

“The sooner you understand who you are, the sooner you understand what you can do. It’s taken me 60 years for me to understand who I am,” one of the participants in Michael Apted’s longrunning Up series says in the trailer for 63 Up. With the group nearing retirement age, 63 Up looks like it will be a meditation on aging most of all, as they look back on the best and worst moments of their lives and the families that they have built around them.

The ninth installment in the series that began with Paul Almond’s 7 Up in 1964, the unique documentary offers insight into the people who have had their entire lives documented on the big screen, and wouldn’t trade it for a second. The series began as an experimental project produced by Granada Television for ITV, but it’s long established itself as a wholesome staple of the documentary community. 63 Up premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and will next play at the New York Film Festival.

Here is the synopsis for 63 Up:

Director Michael Apted revisits the same group of British-born adults after a 7 year wait. The subjects are interviewed as to the changes that have occurred in their lives during the last seven years. Reveals more life-changing decisions, more shocking announcements and joy and tears in equal measure.

BritBox will open Apted’s 63 Up in select US theaters starting November 27, 2019.