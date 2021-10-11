Robin Robin Trailer: The New Stop-Motion Film From Aardman Is Coming To Netflix

"Robin Robin" checks all the boxes for a perfect holiday movie. Gorgeous snowy backdrop? Check. Heartwarming message? Check. Adorable animals? Yup! Adorable animals who sing? Bonus points! And then there's the wonderful protagonist at the center of the movie: the more you learn about Robin, the more you love her. This sweet bird has been adopted into a family of mice and raised as one of their own — but she can't help but notice her many differences. Robin isn't quite a bird, but she's not quite a mouse either, so the film sees her set out on an adventure to prove herself.

Here's how Netflix described the plot:

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Robin is voiced by Bronte Carmichael ("On Chesil Beach," "Christopher Robin"), whose joined by a wonderful cast of equally lovable characters. Richard E. Grant voices Magpie, an obsessive collector of shiny things who takes young Robin under his wing. Despite a tough exterior and some ruffled feathers, he clearly means well and plays a pivotal role in Robin's journey. Adeel Akhtar voices Dad Mouse, a cautious father of four mice and our titular bird. And since every hero needs a good villain, prepare to cower in fear over Gillian Anderson, who voices the very threatening Cat. She may be fluffy, but Cat is perfectly willing to gobble up Robin and all her friends.

"Robin Robin" comes from Aardman, the studio behind beloved titles like "Wallace & Gromit," and "Shaun the Sheep Movie." Dan Ojari ("Slow Derek") and Mikey Please (BAFTA winner for "The Eagleman Stag") wrote and directed the film, after previously worked together on the 2020 short, "Alan The Infinite." Luckily, this time around, they're going long!

"Robin Robin" is a 30-minute holiday special, set to arrive to Netflix on November 24, 2021.