Why The Entire Third Act Of The Last Duel Was Written By Nicole Holofcener

"The Last Duel" tells the story of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), a noblewoman in France in the 1300s who claims she was raped by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who was once the friend of Marguerite's husband, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). In presenting this story, "The Last Duel" gives us three unique perspectives. The first act of the film is from de Carrouges' point of view, which, of course, paints him in a heroic light. The second act is devoted to Le Gris, and he, too, sees himself as a heroic figure. The final act, which is seen from Margurite's perspective, flips everything we just saw in the first two acts upside down, and presents us with something that seems far closer to the truth.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had already written the first two acts devoted to the male characters when they decided to turn to Nicole Holofcener. "Matt and Ben had already started writing and had decided to write it in this three-part point of view kind of way," Holofcener said during the press conference. " And they asked me to come and write the last part. And I was thrilled. They did not have to beg me."

She added:

"And then I would send pages to them and we'd sit down together and work on each other's scenes. I basically wrote the third act, but they also had a hand in it. Because it had to be a part of the whole movie. And when smart writers have ideas, one should take them. And so, between Jodie and them, it was really collaborative. Really collaborative with all the actors too. So, sometimes, we wrote apart, some together."

As Holofcener tells it, the script when she came on board was severely lacking in the Marguerite department. "[She was] barely in this movie playing this kind of obsequious wife who thinks her husband is all that," Holofcener said. "Then by the time we got to the third act, I wanted really to say, no. This is actually the truth. And she's actually a human being."