In the midst of all the rowing intensity, I realized that my knowledge of this sport begins and ends with the crew subplot in "The Social Network." And, believe it or not, at that very moment, bold letters in the trailer declared that "Heart of Champions" comes from executive producers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Ah, yes. When reality and fiction collide — the very subject of the Facebook film's rowing subplot have now entered Hollywood. This movie would make a great subplot in Aaron Sorkin's "The Social Network" sequel, which he could (fingers crossed) be penning as we speak.

As for "Heart of Gold," that Winklevii rowing expertise might just pay off. Of course, the joy of any good sports movie (or show) isn't the game itself, but the characters who make you ache for a win in a game you barely understand. All we need are high stakes and their emotionally charged determination.

Late in the trailer, a team member is asked if they ever get bored, rowing up and down the same river every day. All they offer is a very assured headshake, saying, "Boring? I could literally stay out there forever."