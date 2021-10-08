The 355 Trailer: Jessica Chastain Assembles A Female Spy Team To Stop World War III
Jessica Chastain is putting one hell of a team together in the upcoming spy thriller, "The 355." As you probably guessed from the millions of promos and very noticeable fan excitement, James Bond is back in theaters, proving once more that there's nothing quite like the excitement of an undercover agent. This newest entry into the genre sees Chastain staking her claim, with an exciting star-studded cast. The new trailer gives us the briefest glimpse, but shows off all the necessary elements: a badass team, a formidable villain, a dangerous mission, and many location changes. It's a spy thriller, alright!!
You can check out the latest trailer for "The 355" below!
The 355 Trailer
"The 355" sees a group of rival agents teaming up to take down a dangerous mercenary and recover a top secret weapon. Coming together from organizations around the world, they'll be forced to put their differences aside and squash down any reluctance thanks to a shared enemy. Because, as all great team-up movies prove, they're stronger together than apart. And with the stakes continuously ramping up, they must work together, or they'll end up dying alone.
Leading the film is Jessica Chastain's Mason "Mace" Brown, a wild card CIA agent who travels the globe to bring the team together. Expect plenty of clashing as she learns to play nice, especially when it comes to her rival, the German BND agent Marie (Diane Kruger). Kicking ass along the way is Lupita Nyong'o as Khadijah, a cutting age computer specialist and former MI6 agent, and Penelope Cruz as Graciela, a Colombian agent and psychologist. Each woman has a lot to be concerned about — the mission at hand endangers all of them, but most importantly, their families are threatened. Tension bubbles before things even kick into gear, promising lots more thrills and twists to come.
The Story Behind The 355
As Mace reveals in the trailer, the team's name (and the film's title) come from a story rooted in truth: Agent 355 was one of the first female spies in American history. The unknown spy is really seeing her day in the sun, with both this film and a character in the new series "Y The Last Man" paying homage through the name.
Development of "The 355" dates back to 2018, during filming for "Dark Phoenix," when X-Men star Chastain brought the concept to director Simon Kinberg. She envisioned something in the vein of Mission: Impossible and James Bond, and already had the Agent 355 story in mind — so Kinberg later signed on to direct, produce and co-write the film for Chastain to executive produce and star in.
This latest trailer comes one year following the first, back when the film was slated for a January 2021 release. Pandemic delays shifted the release by a year, with "The 355" now arriving in theaters on January 7, 2022.
Here's the official synopsis:
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong'o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed."