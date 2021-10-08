The 355 Trailer: Jessica Chastain Assembles A Female Spy Team To Stop World War III

"The 355" sees a group of rival agents teaming up to take down a dangerous mercenary and recover a top secret weapon. Coming together from organizations around the world, they'll be forced to put their differences aside and squash down any reluctance thanks to a shared enemy. Because, as all great team-up movies prove, they're stronger together than apart. And with the stakes continuously ramping up, they must work together, or they'll end up dying alone.

Leading the film is Jessica Chastain's Mason "Mace" Brown, a wild card CIA agent who travels the globe to bring the team together. Expect plenty of clashing as she learns to play nice, especially when it comes to her rival, the German BND agent Marie (Diane Kruger). Kicking ass along the way is Lupita Nyong'o as Khadijah, a cutting age computer specialist and former MI6 agent, and Penelope Cruz as Graciela, a Colombian agent and psychologist. Each woman has a lot to be concerned about — the mission at hand endangers all of them, but most importantly, their families are threatened. Tension bubbles before things even kick into gear, promising lots more thrills and twists to come.