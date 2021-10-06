Y: The Last Man 'Killed' Weird Al, And Here's How He Responded

American treasure Al Yankovic had no idea what to expect when he sat back for lowkey night of binging on Hulu. In his search, he stumbled across an interesting new show: "Y The Last Man." But how could he have known the dark truth if its premise?

"Y The Last Man" has everything you could need: episodes ready to binge? Check. Intriguing premise? Yup. A Capuchin monkey?! Huge win. But after barreling through the first five episodes, poor ole Al made two discoveries. First off, "Y The Last Man" airs new episodes weekly, which means a solid wait before the next episode would arrive. But the second discovery was the most distressing — the sixth episode of the series has a very strange and vaguely threatening title: "Weird Al is Dead."

Our good pal Al took to Twitter with his response: a very brief and nervous "Uh oh."

The sixth episode of the post-apocalyptic series premiered on October 4, featuring an episode in which lead character Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) attends a candlelit performance of an acapella choir singing Radiohead's "Karma Police." Let's be honest, it's rough out there in apocalypse land and sometimes you need music to lift your spirits. Case in point, Yorick gets all nostalgic, since he's hearing Radiohead for the first time since the world as he knew it disintegrated. He remarks that he got the chance to see them live, back in the olden days of regular society. His sister took him because "she wanted to show me there was more to music than Weird Al." To this, Yorick's companions looked down and solemnly said, "Rest in Peace Weird Al."

That's right folks, in the apocalyptic world of "Y The Last Man," Weird Al Yankovich has been stolen from humanity. Vaguely disturbed by the news, Al followed up on Twitter with a reluctant thank you.