Y: The Last Man 'Killed' Weird Al, And Here's How He Responded
American treasure Al Yankovic had no idea what to expect when he sat back for lowkey night of binging on Hulu. In his search, he stumbled across an interesting new show: "Y The Last Man." But how could he have known the dark truth if its premise?
"Y The Last Man" has everything you could need: episodes ready to binge? Check. Intriguing premise? Yup. A Capuchin monkey?! Huge win. But after barreling through the first five episodes, poor ole Al made two discoveries. First off, "Y The Last Man" airs new episodes weekly, which means a solid wait before the next episode would arrive. But the second discovery was the most distressing — the sixth episode of the series has a very strange and vaguely threatening title: "Weird Al is Dead."
Our good pal Al took to Twitter with his response: a very brief and nervous "Uh oh."
Uh oh. pic.twitter.com/dS4iIqGM0Q
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 4, 2021
The sixth episode of the post-apocalyptic series premiered on October 4, featuring an episode in which lead character Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) attends a candlelit performance of an acapella choir singing Radiohead's "Karma Police." Let's be honest, it's rough out there in apocalypse land and sometimes you need music to lift your spirits. Case in point, Yorick gets all nostalgic, since he's hearing Radiohead for the first time since the world as he knew it disintegrated. He remarks that he got the chance to see them live, back in the olden days of regular society. His sister took him because "she wanted to show me there was more to music than Weird Al." To this, Yorick's companions looked down and solemnly said, "Rest in Peace Weird Al."
That's right folks, in the apocalyptic world of "Y The Last Man," Weird Al Yankovich has been stolen from humanity. Vaguely disturbed by the news, Al followed up on Twitter with a reluctant thank you.
Blame It On The Chromosomes
Hate to break it to you, but if the fictional loss of Weird Al is too painful to bear, then "Y The Last Man" might be a difficult show to stomach. The entire premise of the show is that everyone with a Y chromosome has died of a mysterious plague — leaving only Yorick, his monkey Ampersand, and a world of people with X chromosomes.
Whatever has allowed Yorick and his Capuchin money to survive is the mystery at the center of the series — one which he and the secretive Agent 355 (Ashley Romans) risk their lives to understand. The whole thing is made stranger by the fact that Yorick is, as far as he knows, completely normal. So why him? The man is an amateur escape artist who teaches children how to get out of handcuffs (but not especially well, given his only client signed up for magic camp instead.)
Still, Yorick is somehow the only surviving cigender man on Earth. Sadly, whatever saves him doesn't extend to the likes of Grammy winner Al Yankovich ... so just think of all the other stars lost to the premise of "Y The Last Man." Lin-Manuel Miranda? Gone! Keanu Reeves? Bye. Tom Hanks?! No one is safe!
...But if you can get past the terrifying implications of your favorite celebrities being dead, then "Y The Last Man" is just a pretty cool show about the world crumbling around us. Ya know, another fun Tuesday night binge.
New episodes air weekly on FX on Hulu, so you can catch up before episode 7 arrives on October 11. Check out the official series synopsis below.
Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.