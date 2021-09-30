The Many Saints Of Newark Star Corey Stoll Shares His Quintessential Sopranos Episode [Interview]

The cast gets so close to what defines the characters in the show, but they standalone, too. Was that a fine line to walk?

Yes. Yes, very much so. I think those of us who are playing characters that were in the original series, we're very aware of how educated the audience is in these previous performances. So they will know how accurate or not accurate we are, but also that it's not enough to just do an impression. Obviously, a lot of the superfans of the show are dying to see these characters again, but we don't want it to just be a nostalgia pageant. We want to play these characters for real and add something to the whole world.

We all had to do the work and really study these actors that came before us and their performance, and then try to throw that away once we got on set. And our safety net was having David Chase there on set. So it was like if we're too far off, he'll definitely let us know. But he was super supportive and for the most part seemed happy with the line that we hued.

Not a guy who's very easily pleased with himself or his work, as he's said.

No.

So if he was happy, it must've felt good.

Exactly. You're not going to get exuberant praise, but a good head nod and that's all you need.

David Chase has said the show is about characters lying 98% of the time. It's a similar case with the movie. Does how he views those characters as liars influence how you play one of them?

I don't know if I would have necessarily described the show in that way, but I think it's all in the writing. Do you know what I mean? That he doesn't have to say it because you see it over and over again. Your character in one place says something, and in another place says something else. And it's just so obvious that these characters are fighting for power and turf in every way. Both in a very practical way in terms of getting money and respect, but also their little psychological needs that they have from the people in their lives. And they will do what they need to do to get that, and lying is usually the first tactic.