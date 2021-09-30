Kino Cult Is A New Free Streaming Service From Kino Lorber

I think we can agree that there are far too many streaming services. Once upon a time, we all had fond dreams of cutting the cord on our cable boxes and embracing the wonderful world of streaming. But over the years, more and more studios and distributors have realized that rather than farming their titles out to other streamers, they could launch a service of their own and potentially make more money. It's not a bad idea, in theory – I'm all for more access to movies. But the problem is it's becoming very difficult to keep up with the ever-growing streaming market. Simply put, unless you're crazy wealthy, it's unlikely you'll ever be able to belong to every streaming service.

So when a new free streaming service comes along, and actually offers interesting titles, it's worth taking note of. This brings us to the subject of this story: Kino Cult. It's a new free streaming service from the folks at Kino Lorber, offering "hundreds of hours of curated genre favorites," including cult and horror films. It's the perfect Halloween season treat, and you can download the app right now and start watching. And there's even a fun little trailer (or "sizzle reel," as they're calling it) you can check out below.