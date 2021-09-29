WarnerMedia CEO Admits They Didn't Think Through Their HBO Max Release Plan

The good news for lovers of the cinematic experience is that Warner Bros. has committed to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window in 2022 (still substantially less than the pre-pandemic standard of 90 days). But as we approach the end of this year, was the strategy worth it? Aside from "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," on paper, the answer would seem to be no. However, the dual release strategy means that box office numbers don't tell the whole story.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy," "The Little Things," "In the Heights," "Reminiscence," and, perhaps most notably, "The Suicide Squad," all made far less than what was surely hoped when these movies were given the green light. But their diminished box office revenue has to be weighted against the additional HBO Max subscribers that these tentpole releases drew. Those regular monthly payments could prove far more valuable to WarnerMedia (soon to be Warner Bros. Discovery) in the long-term than individual ticket sales.

To put a button on the whole thing, Kilar noted that WarnerMedia will spend "north of $18 [billion] both this year and next year" on content. That rivals Netflix. And so the streaming wars rage on.