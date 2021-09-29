Wonka Begins Production, Keeps Getting More Interesting With Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins On Board

Warner Bros. sent out word today that production has begun on "Wonka," the Willy Wonka origin movie that will star everyone's favorite boy-man, Timothée Chalamet. The news comes with a full cast: Rowan Atkinson, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O'Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White.

As I said above, I'm skeptical of this entire endeavor. And yet, I have to admit this is a solid cast. And then there's the fact that Paul King, who helmed the "Paddington" movies, is behind the camera. King also worked on the script with "Paddington 2" co-writer Simon Farnaby (with prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). David Heyman, who produced the "Harry Potter" and "Paddington" films, Luke Kelly, who produced the recent feature adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Witches" as well as the upcoming "Matilda," and Alexandra Derbyshire, who executive produced the "Paddington" films, are all producing "Wonka."