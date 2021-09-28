Dept. H Comic Getting Movie Adaptation From Paradise Hills Director Alice Waddington

"Dept. H" is essentially what would happen if murder mystery maven Agatha Christie wrote "The Abyss." Here's the synopsis, according to Deadline:

The original story is set after a renowned scientist is mysteriously killed in a deep-sea research station and his estranged daughter is sent six miles below the surface to investigate. With the pressure building and the water rising, she must race against time to solve the murder as she uncovers the truth behind the station's purpose.

(The abbreviation for "Department H" looks like the word "depth." I'm sometimes slow on the uptake, so it took me a second to figure that one out.) As a huge Agatha Christie fan and also someone who genuinely appreciates underwater movies like "Deep Blue Sea" regardless of how ridiculous they might be, this sounds like a concoction I never knew I needed. The film is based on the ongoing comic series, which hails from Matt Kindt and Sharlene Kindt and has been published since 2016. The comic is defined by writer/artist Matt Kindt's loose, shaggy art style, which can sometimes feel more like something you'd see in an indie zine than what you might think of as the typical American comic book style, so it should be very interesting to see if Waddington is interested in capturing any of the aesthetic from the comics or if she's more concerned with mining the story for its best parts.