Encanto Is A Producer's Swan Song For Clark Spencer, Walt Disney Animation's New President

Clark Spencer has spent two decades at Disney, where he has produced some of the studio's biggest animated hits in recent memory, including "Zootopia" and "Wreck-It Ralph." He's also producing the upcoming "Encanto," alongside Yvett Merino, which will serve as Spencer's last hurrah as a feature producer. Back in August 2019, he was named President of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Now, he is now about to dive head-first into his gig as one of the head honchos of this important corner of the Disney empire, which means he can no longer serve as a hands-on producer on features.

But Spencer had a strong desire to finish his work on "Encanto" before taking his place alongside the studio's Chief Creative Officer, Jennifer Lee, in guiding the future of Walt Disney Animation Studios as it rapidly approaches its 100th anniversary. During a recent press presentation for "Encanto," Spencer had this to say about it all:

"I've had the honor to produce five feature films at this studio. I'm deeply proud of each of them. But during my nearly 20 years of producing, I never had the chance to produce a Disney musical. So when the opportunity presented itself to work with [directors] Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'Encanto,' I jumped at the chance. And while it might seem crazy to run a studio and to continue to produce a film at the same time, I just couldn't step away from a project I loved so deeply."