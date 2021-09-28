The Woods Casts J.K. Simmons As A Murderous Psychopath On A Rampage

JK Simmons has big plans to unleash his inner villain in the upcoming thriller, "The Woods." Starring alongside Allen Leech ("Downton Abbey"), Fernanda Urrejola ("Cry Macho"), and Isabelle Anaya ("Donny's Bar Mitzvah"), Simmons plays a murderous sociopath on a rampage. Earlier this year, he flexed his muscles in "The Tomorrow War" and has previously shown some sociopathic tendencies in "Whiplash," so this feels like a pretty solid fit for JK Simmons, a man with a certain air of intimidation surrounding him.

"The Woods" centers a teenage girl struggling with anxiety due to a tragic event from her past. The film sees her hunted through the woods by a

sociopath on a murderous rampage, that Simmons promises will be his scariest role yet. In a quote to Deadline, he hinted at the terror to come, saying:

"I didn't want to play any truly scary bad guys when our kids were young, partly because of how it might affect them if they saw the film and also because I didn't want to bring that energy home with me after an intense day on the set."

With his kids all grown up and off to college, Simmons won't be holding back. "The Woods" comes from director and co-writer Michelle Schumacher, who previously helmed the 2017 drama, "I'm Not Here." Schumacher is also Simmons' wife and will be directing her husband for a second time, following his starring role in her previous film. Schumacher co-wrote the film with "Recruited" writer Carolyn Carpenter.