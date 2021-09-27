The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max In October 2021

This is obviously the big one, folks. "Dune," Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of the sci-fi classic, is arriving in October with its star-studded cast, massive special effects, and an abundance of spice. I know Denis Villeneuve would rather you see this on the big screen, and that's fair. But I think "Dune" will play just as well at home. In fact, it might play even better, because when I saw the film at an IMAX screening the dialogue was very hard to hear (even worse than "Tenet"). So I for one can't wait to rewatch this at home with subtitles on.