Cary Fukunaga Wanted His Version Of It To Be Like The Shining

We can all agree that the first season of "True Detective" was the best. That also happens to be the season that was helmed from start to finish by Fukunaga, and while it would've been great if the filmmaker remained with the series, that wasn't in the cards. Fukunaga and "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto clashed behind the scenes of the series, and in the same recent interview, Fukunaga opened up about that as well. "The show was presented to me in the way we pitched it around town — as an independent film made into television," Fukunaga said, adding that things changed quickly, and Pizzolatto started to act like he was in charge of everything:

"The writer and director are a team. Over the course of the project, Nic kept positioning himself as if he was my boss and I was like, 'But you're not my boss. We're partners. We collaborate.' By the time they got to postproduction, people like [former HBO programming president] Michael Lombardo were giving Nic more power. It was disheartening because it didn't feel like the partnership was fair."

Fukunaga also stated: "As for their creative differences, Nic is a really good writer, but I do think he needs to be edited down. It becomes too much about the writing and not enough about the momentum of the story. My struggle with him was to take some of these long dialogue scenes and put some air into them. We differed on tone and taste."

I don't think the subsequent seasons of "True Detective" were as bad as their reputation suggests, but it's hard to deny that seasons 2 and 3 of the show lack the spark of that first season, and I can only assume Fukunaga was the secret ingredient that made season 1 so successful.