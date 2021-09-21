A Mouthful Of Air Trailer: Amanda Seyfried Is Overwhelmed By Sadness In New Slow Burn Drama

The trailer introduces us to Seyfried's Julie Davis, a radiant young mother with a dark secret. Julie's mental health is suffering as she contends with motherhood and her fears of the future. This seems to spark paranoia and deep sadness, causing strain in all parts of her life. But none of this is apparent on the surface: Julie writes children's books, has a loving husband (Finn Wittrock) and a beautiful first child. She's on the verge of giving birth to a second, ad between her warm spirit and picture perfect life, everything should be easy. But the trailer makes clear that Julie can't quite shake her demons.

"A Mouthful of Air" is based on a novel by the film's writer-director Amy Koppelman, making her feature film debut. She's previously expressed hope that Seyfried's performance will be especially meaningful to those struggling through motherhood. Koppleman said, "Amanda and I hope that — in some small way — Julie's story will help remove the stigma of mental illness from motherhood or at the very least help women talk more openly about how scary it is to be a mom."

The film gives voice to fears that often go unspoken, as Julie grapples with postpartum depression that only worsens with her second pregnancy. For a better idea of what to expect, here's the official synopsis for the film:

Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried), warm, kind, loving to her husband and child, is a bestselling children's author. While her books deal with unlocking childhood fears, she has yet to unlock the dark secret that has haunted her own life. But when her second child is born, events occur that bring that secret to the fore, and with it, a crushing, powerful battle to survive.

Who can say no to more Amanda Seyfried screen time? Last year she shined so brightly in David Fincher's "Mank" that she earned herself an Oscar nod. Since then, we haven't seen too much of her — the gothic horror "Things Heard & Seen" allegedly happened ... but its best we just collectively strike that from Seyfried's filmography. "A Mouthful of Air" is based on a critically acclaimed novel, heralded for a brutally honest portrayal of the human psyche. Given Seyfried's character is at the center of the film, putting her fragility on open display, this could be another opportunity for Seyfried to shine. If all else fails, we'll see her again soon as the lead in the upcoming Hulu miniseries, "The Dropout."

The film also stars Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael Gaston.

"A Mouthful of Air" releases in theaters on October 29, 2021.