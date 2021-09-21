Netflix Is Now Offering A Free Streaming Plan -- In Kenya

Netflix has rolled out a free version of its mobile plan. The catch? It's only available in Kenya right now. That's because the biggest streaming service in the world has seen growth slow in countries like the U.S. They've got enough people in North America hooked on "Stranger Things" and "Lupin." Now they've got their sights set on Africa. To break in though, they're having to get creative.

The free plan is beginning to rollout in Kenya on Android mobile devices. It is completely free of charge and does not have ads. The app will provide access to about a quarter of Netflix's library of originals, including "Money Heist," "Bridgerton," "Army of the Dead," and more. The hope is that the free version is enough to entice people to sign up for a paid subscription. Get 'em hooked on that sweet, sweet binge.

Netflix had this to say about it in a blog post:

Today, we're launching a free plan that allows people to enjoy Netflix ad-free on Android mobile phones in Kenya. When you sign-up, no payment information is required. All you have to do is enter your email, confirm you are 18 or over and create a password. Then you can sit back and watch many of Netflix's most popular series and films, as well as enjoy our personalized recommendations, parental controls, and profiles (including kids).