The Flash Director Teases An Electric Team-Up With New Image

"The Flash" filmmaker Andy Muschietti posted the above image to Instagram, and I'm not entirely sure what to make of it. What we see is the chest area of Batman's suit, but the costume has been painted red with a yellow lighting bolt to emulate the Flash's costume. But why? What's going on here? Is this something we'll actually see in "The Flash," or is it Muschietti having a bit of fun? Perhaps at some point in the movie, the Flash's costume gets destroyed. Or maybe it shrinks after he puts it in the washing machine. Needing a new costume, the Flash asks to borrow something from Batman's closet and then mocks it up to look more Flash-like. Of course, I'm pretty sure the fancy suit the Flash wears in the DCEU films has been custom-designed to withstand all the super-sonic running the Flash does, so I'm not sure if one of Batman's old suits will be able to do the same. Or maybe I'm really just overthinking this entire thing.

In any case, I'm excited for "The Flash." I'm indifferent to the Flash as a character, but I thought Ezra Miller's performance in both the theatrical cut and famous "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" was enjoyable. But who am I kidding? The thing I'm really excited about here is the return of Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne. To see the actor step back into that role now is going to be thrilling, no matter how the film itself turns out.

"It was shockingly normal," Keaton said of returning to the role. "It was weird. And like, I went, 'Oh, oh yeah, that's right. But also, as you start to play the scenes, it was like a lot of memories ... a lot of really interesting, like sense memories, actually. It's [like muscle memory]."

In addition to Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, "The Flash" also features Ben Affleck as the DCEU version of Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston as the Flash's parents. "The Flash" races into theaters on November 4, 2022.