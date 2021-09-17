Succession Season 3 Trailer: The HBO Series Is Back And Going 'Full F**king Beast'

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) has evolved from #1 boy to the #1 trending topic, just ahead of tater tots! Sadly, that's not enough to get a follow from The Pope, but at least he has new bestie Greg (Nicholas Braun) cheering him on from the backseat. The trailer showcases the outcome of Kendall's season 2 betrayal, with the Roy family more fractured than ever before (which is really impressive for them).

Patriarchal billionaire and "boar on the floor" enthusiast Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is taking this new reality pretty hard, so paranoid about his children's next move that he can be seen doing his best Michael Scott impression, and staring through the window of a very uncomfortable board meeting. But unlike the goofy "The Office" boss, Logan is pure venom. When Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) pops into Greg's office and proclaims that the big man has demanded they swallow cyanide pills, it's hard not to believe him. Logan is out for blood and any soft spot he once had for his children has definitely hardened.

After the bombshell of Kendall's betrayal, we expected to see some battle lines formed as the family members picked sides. But HBO's recent release of four different posters touted completely different line-ups for the Kendall vs. Logan battle teams. The major takeaway? Nothing is set in stone, least of all Roy family loyalty. This season sees Shiv (Sarah Snook) playing the field as she decides who to stand behind and Roman (Kieran Culkin) making a new friend in tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) who might actually be more unhinged than he is.

Vile as it is, you won't expect corporate drama to get so violent, but the trailer shows off all the furious debates and angry assaults on furniture to come. Towards the end, Kendall lands one of the most brutal remarks of all, telling his father, "I'm a good guy. I'm better than you." Vehicular manslaughter aside, being a better man than Logan Roy is a pretty low bar. Kendall might believe himself up to the task, but shaking his past won't be easy.

Per HBO, here's the offical logline for season 3.

"Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Season 3 of "Succession" premieres on Sunday, October 17, 2021 on HBO and HBO Max.