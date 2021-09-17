Ten Year Old Tom Trailer: A New Animated Series From The Life And Times Of Tim Creator

In "Ten Year Old Tom," adult supervision is overrated. Our young protagonist (voiced by creator Dildarian) is quickly learning that the adults don't know much more than he does — and all that they do know, isn't especially helpful. From the nihilistic, drug-dealing ice cream man to the band teacher trying to sleep with his mom, Tom is truly surrounded by idiots. The show is taking that old joke about the parents in cartoons being useless and dialing it up to 100. Whether or not they mean well, every interaction he has with an adult leads to utter chaos.

Being corrupted by the grown ups around him isn't even the worst of it for poor Tom: he can't seem to stay out of trouble, no matter how hard he tries. If he sets up a lemonade stand, he ends up sued for gross negligence; if he dabbles in baseball, he's accused of using steroids; and if he visits the school nurse, he learns about the wonders of insurance fraud. Tom might be better off never leaving his room, but as we all learned in childhood, that's not really an option.

This new animated series comes from "The Life & Times of Tim" creator Steve Dildarian, which you might realize from its familiarity. Between his minimalist, two-dimensional animation style and deadpan, dry humor, Dildarian has a way of exposing the very worst of life in the funniest ways imaginable.

Dildarian stars as the voice of Tom, alongside an illustrious cast that includes Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, Edi Patterson, and John Malkovich. The trailer also teases exciting guest stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lyonne, David Duchovny, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson, George Wallace, and more.

"Ten Year Old Tom" debuts on HBO Max on September 30, 2021. Here is the official synopsis for the series:

A bitingly-funny adult animated comedy series, Ten Year Old Tom follows the misadventures of an elementary schooler as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to band teachers who want to sleep with his mom – it's downright impossible. While the adults in Tom's life certainly mean well, they just can't manage to lead by example.