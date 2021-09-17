Alexis Louder Did Her Clint Eastwood Homework To Star In Copshop [Interview]

Alexis Louder is a lone gunslinger in Joe Carnahan's "Copshop." It's not surprising that Carnahan asked to Louder to watch a few Clint Eastwood classics before tackling the role of Valerie Young, a gun-twirling and dedicated police officer. She's surrounded by cops and criminals in a station, but can't trust anyone but herself.

Per usual in Carnahan's films, it's a flashy role with plenty of fun to offer an actor. Louder, who recently appeared in "The Tomorrow War," gets to let loose as Valerie Young. Per Carnahan's homework, the actress found herself channeling Clint Eastwood more than once, as she told us over Zoom ahead of the film's release.



Joe Carnahan himself is a bit of a character. What's his energy on set?

He is. I would say that it was like being directed by a pro wrestler because there were several times, when you know when you got it, because he'll come out from behind the camera, "YEAH!"

[Laughs] He gave you some Clint Eastwood movies to watch, right? Which ones?

I watched "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" and "Dirty Harry." Those were my favorites of the ones that I watched. I watched those multiple times. Valerie is definitely a Clint Eastwood. This is totally her jam. She's in this small town and she's waiting on trouble to find her. And when it does, she's like, I don't need the FBI or the CIA or anything like that. I'm going to handle this.

On her own, like Clint.

Yeah. She has an insatiable thirst for justice and she is adamant on making wrongs right. Keeping the bad guys behind bars.

Were you channeling Eastwood on set much?

Oh yes. Like when I did the under arrest part in the trailer, I definitely was channeling his smolder that he does.

What do you think makes those kinds of characters and performances so compelling?

Well, I think because they're usually honest. And usually, they believe in what they're doing. I think that's why you really resonate with their performances and that's why we always go back to them and want more of it.

Fair to say Valerie is the only pure character in this story, right?

Yes. She's a rookie, but she doesn't know everything, but she's willing to learn. She has competence from her previous life before being a police officer and her team members, they recognize that and they respect her for it. And she's an addition to the team. She's not like a wet blanket that, they just don't want her around or anything like that. And a lot of times with female leads, it's written that way where no one really wants to be their friend. The guys don't really want her around and they're written very insecure. But, in this film, she's cool. She's somebody you want to hang out with. And she also sticks to her guns and what she believes in.

How was it spinning that Blackhawk [gun]?

A lot of practice. They got me a gunslinger to train me. I was practicing with two replicas that were weighted. They made sure they were the same weight and I'm surprised I didn't lose a finger during the practice. It was a lot like when you're not working those muscles in your hands like that, it's very tedious and strenuous, but nothing that's worth it, is easy. And so, that's what I had to keep reminding myself through practicing. But even on the day when we were filming that opening shot, I think I had to do like three or four times before I got it right. You got a camera move, you got the wind blowing, equilibrium is just right.

Does it feel very unnatural at first?

Yeah. Because, usually when you grab things, you grab with your whole hand. Here, it's my pointer finger. So, it was odd and something that I needed to really practice at. 'Cause like I have very small wrists and hands, so it was muscles I needed to work.