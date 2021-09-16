Possession Trailer: This Gonzo Horror Classic Is In 4K Now

When "Possession" arrived in 1981, most critics gave it less-than-stellar reviews, and it underperformed at the box office in both the United States and in Europe. It didn't help that the movie was banned in certain locations. However, the film's strange, uncompromising vision had its fans, and over the years, "Possession" has become a bonafide cult classic, and there's a new 4K restoration on the way. Here are the details:

Banned upon its original release in 1981, Andrzej Żuławski's highly choreographed nightmare of a marriage unraveling is an experience unlike any other. Professional spy Mark (Sam Neill) returns to his West Berlin home to find his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani, in a role that earned her Best Actress at Cannes) insistent on a divorce. As Anna's frenzied behavior becomes ever more alarming, Mark discovers a truth far more sinister than his wildest suspicions. With its pulsating score, visceral imagery, and some of the most grueling performances ever captured on screen, Possession is cinematic delirium at its most intoxicating.

Metrograph Pictures are presenting this new 4K restoration which will available digitally exclusively at Metrograph on October 1, 2021 before expanding to theaters nationwide on October 15, 2021. This is after the film will play at both Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest. In addition to that, to celebrate the release of the restoration, Metrograph will present" a program of some of the most iconic cinematic divorces, from 'An Unmarried Woman' to 'Desert Hearts'; a double bill of films featuring Sam Neill; and two films by collaborators and Possession devotees Amy Seimetz and Kate Lyn Sheil."

"Possession" is a weird, wonderful movie – but it's definitely not for everyone, so be warned. Because if you go into this one blind, you're in for something that's bound to blow your mind, and I say that without any hyperbole.