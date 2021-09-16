Beyond Fest 2021 Line-Up Revealed: Halloween Kills, The Black Phone, Michael Mann In Person, And More

Beyond Fest, one of the best and most fun genre festivals in the United States, has announced its full lineup for the 2021 iteration of the festival, and it is packed with tons of great stuff. In addition to the U.S. premiere of "Halloween Kills" with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum in person, the fest will be featuring a 50th anniversary screening of "A Clockwork Orange," repertory screenings of "Collateral" and "Thief" with director Michael Mann in person, the West Coast premiere of the Palm d'Or winning movie "Titane" with filmmaker Julia Ducournau in the flesh, and director Fede Álvarez in person to present the world's first theatrical screening of his uncut "Evil Dead" remake.

If you're going to be in the Los Angeles area from September 29 until October 11 and you love genre movies, this should definitely be on your radar. Tickets will be on sale at 1:00 P.M. PT/10:00 A.M. ET at AmericanCinematheque.com, and physical proof of vaccination will be required to attend. The festival will take place across multiple theaters in L.A., but all of the screenings at the Los Feliz 3 "Shudder Theatre" will be free for all guests.