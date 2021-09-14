Nightmare Alley First Look: Guillermo Del Toro Makes His First Film Noir

The original 1947 film starring Tyrone Power was based on a 1946 book by William Lindsey Gresham, and more than anything, that book is serving as the jumping-off point for del Toro and his co-writer Kim Morgan ("The Forbidden Room"). "From the beginning, our interest was to go for the novel, but it's almost impossible to adapt because it has a very kaleidoscopic, very peculiar voice," del Toro said. "You would need a six-hour miniseries and shifting points of view, and this and that. We started from the novel, and didn't want to do a remake as much as a new adaptation."

The story follows Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a small-time carnival worker who is desperate to burst into high society and make his mark. He begins the movie working at a morally bankrupt traveling show run by Clem Hoatley (Willem Dafoe) – the type of outfit that features a "geek show," a revolting component of the carnival that involves a human being biting the heads off of live chickens in front of a crowd. Carlisle learns a valuable code while working at the carnival: a practical tactic which allows a female performer (Toni Collette) to seem like a mind-reader in front of a crowd, when in actuality she is simply decoding messages from a counterpart in real time based on sentence construction and pitch that delivers her the secrets she needs. (An example: Cooper could overhear someone in the crowd talking about living on a farm, select that person as the subject of the performer's next mind reading, and loudly announce to her something like: "THIS man has a conundrum. Can you help?" Based on the specific words he used and the specific way he said them, Collette's character would know that the subject lives on a farm.)

Armed with this knowledge and a young ingenue (Rooney Mara) to aid him, Carlisle heads into the big city and steps into the spotlight as the performer instead of the assistant. In this version of the story, Carlisle puts his skills to use by grifting rich people and exploiting their traumas and secrets to further his own career, leading a psychiatrist, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), to first try to prove he's a fake, but then ultimately get sucked into his web of lies. How far will Carlisle go to get what he wants? Can he be redeemed? Does that question even matter?

"Thematically, I'm very interested in exploring the genre from a different point of view," del Toro says. "Instead of a femme fatale, I have three very strong female figures and an homme fatale."

"Nightmare Alley" is slated to hit theaters on December 3, 2021.