Weekend Box Office: Shang-Chi KO's Malignant In Its Second Week At No. 1

According to Box Office Mojo, "Shang-Chi" took in an impressive $35.7 million at the domestic box office in its second weekend. That represents a 52.5% drop week-to-week. That is a pretty typical drop for a blockbuster of this size. And far less than the 67.8% plunge "Black Widow" suffered in its second weekend. It is becoming relatively safe to say that the Disney+ Premier Access release absolutely cut into the box office prospects of "Black Widow." To what degree that hybrid strategy helped or hurt Disney's bottom line is a discussion for another time.

"Shang-Chi" now stands at $145.6 million domestically and $257.6 million globally. Considering the circumstances, that is one heck of a nice start for a franchise that is based on a very obscure Marvel character. It is quite likely these numbers encouraged Disney to give the remaining movies on its schedule for 2021 exclusive theatrical debuts as well. The biggest problem right now is that "Shang-Chi" may not be released in China, which will hurt its overall earning potential. But if it can work its way to $400 million worldwide, we can easily call this a win.