Gratuitous slow motion. Explosions. Beautiful people framed in sun-kissed shots. Lots and lots of helicopters. Yes, a new Michael Bay movie trailer has arrived.

Netflix has just released a new trailer for 6 Underground, the new action film starring Ryan Reynolds that debuts on the streaming service later this week. Let’s put it this way: I suspect anyone who has been yearning for another Michael Bay movie that does not have the word Transformers in the title will be very pleased with what’s on display here. Check out the new trailer for yourselves below.

6 Underground Trailer

We can debate the merits of Michael Bay all day long, but the guy unquestionably knows how to make movies that 13-year-old boys love. And it looks like he’s done it again with 6 Underground, which may be the second-most expensive film Netflix has ever produced. (Early reports pegged this movie’s budget at $150 million, while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman reportedly ended up costing $159 million by the time it was completed.) Will the film have anything interesting to say about the state of modern day warfare, income inequality (Reynolds’ character is a tech billionaire), dictatorships, or the complexities of geopolitics in 2019? Who knows! But at least it will look cool and hot people will be delivering dumb wisecracks in-between massive explosions. This is a Michael Bay project, after all.

Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Mélanie Laurent also star in the film from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Here’s the official synopsis:

What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.” 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.

6 Underground opens in select theaters on December 11 and starts streaming on Netflix on December 13, 2019.