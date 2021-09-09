Grogu From The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Balloon

Baby Yoda is crashing the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" this year. Funko and Lucasfilm have announced that a gigantic Grogu balloon, in honor of "The Mandalorian," will be part of the annual festivities this year. Yes, Funko. The toymaker responsible for those wildly popular bobbleheads. Rather than go with a standard Grogu that "Star Wars" fans are familiar with, the idea here is to model the balloon after the vinyl toy produced by Funko.

Without further adieu, let's have a look.

Lucasfilm

That's Baby Yoda alright, in all of his Funko Pop! glory. It makes every bit of sense that the most popular "Star Wars" character on the planet, and perhaps one of the most popular creations in all of pop culture in recent memory, would join this particular event. It's just perhaps a bit odd that it's so Funko-fied. It feels extremely commercial. Then again, this is Star Wars we're talking about.

As far as specs go, the balloon is set to measure 41-feet high, 29-feet long, and 37-feet. That's a big Baby Yoda.

Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, had this to say about it:

"The giant balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade have always reflected the very best of pop culture and there is no better example of that than Grogu who has become an instant global sensation. We are thrilled to collaborate with Funko and Lucasfilm on this Funko Pop! version of the beloved character that is sure to delight legions of Star Wars galaxy fans."

Paul Southern, senior vice president of franchise & licensing at Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing added:

"Grogu has become a global phenomenon, captivating fans of all ages with his charm, humor and loyalty, as seen in The Mandalorian on Disney+. This fall, fans will be able to see Grogu reimagined in a size befitting his impact in the Star Wars galaxy and pop culture, as well as enjoy a new sampling of Grogu-inspired products in celebration of this momentous occasion."