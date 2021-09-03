Kitbag Will Reunite Jodie Comer With Ridley Scott After The Last Duel

Variety has the confirmation that Jodie Comer is part of the cast of Ridley Scott's "Kitbag" (side-note: Ridley, please change that title, it stinks). The news comes directly from Comer herself, who told the publication:

"I just jumped at the chance to work with Ridley and his team again and the idea of working with Joaquin, who's someone who I hugely admire...I think for me, what I'm learning is [...] you learn and you grow so much by being and working with the people that you're working alongside...And I just think having that opportunity — I'm so excited to delve into that world."

Comer, who was recently in the hit "Free Guy," will next be seen in Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," where she plays Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman who accuses her husband's friend of rape. Her husband (played Matt Damon with a questionable haircut) then challenges the alleged rapist (played by Adam Driver) to a duel. However, if Damon's character loses the duel, that will – in the eyes of the law – mean Marguerite's accusation was false, and she will be put to death.

For "Kitbag," Comer will play Josephine Bonaparte. Napoleon and Josephine married in 1796, and in 1804, Josephine became empress when Napoleon became emperor. Napoleon loved Josephine, but he was frustrated that she was unable to provide him with an heir. So in 1810, the pair divorced so Napoleon could marry someone else who might give him a son. However, Napoleon remained in love with Josephine, and when she died in 1814, Napoleon reportedly locked himself in his room for two full days, refusing to speak to anyone

As for "Kitbag," the film is described as "an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine." David Scarpa wrote the script, and Apple Studios is financing.

Comer is a very good actress, Joaquin Phoenix is a very good actor, and Ridley Scott is a very good director, so there's a pretty good chance that "Kitbag" turns out well, despite it's dumb title.