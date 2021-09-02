Stop And Go Trailer: A Covid-Era Comedy Invites You On A Wild Road Trip

Remember early 2020? Back when we all had plane tickets and plans that involved other people who weren't wearing masks? Yeah, me neither. So prepare for a flashback, because the upcoming release of "Stop and Go" is inviting us back to the early pandemic days of 2020. No worries, it's not nearly as depressing as it sounds — "Stop and Go" is a comedy about two sisters searching for direction in life and banding together to embark on an adventurous road trip.

Since it takes place during the early days of the pandemic, this also happens to be the most dangerous trip of their lives... But you'd never know that from watching the trailer. Based on this first look at the film, "Stop and Go" is all about finding joy even in the bleakest of times, which isn't too difficult when you have your loved ones in the passenger seat.

Check it out for yourself — the official trailer for "Stop and Go" is below.