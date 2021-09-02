New Midnight Mass Poster Teases Mike Flanagan's New Netflix Show, Trailer Coming Next Week

The "Midnight Mass" poster arrived today, and while it doesn't tell us much, it sure is nice to look at. See for yourself.

Netflix

The series hails from Mike Flanagan, one of the best filmmakers working in the horror genre today. Flanagan has had a good relationship with Netflix – his films "Hush" and "Gerald's Game" went to Netflix, and he was also responsible for the Netflix shows "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor." Now he's back with "Midnight Mass," a series he's directing from beginning to end. And that has me excited. I thought "Hill House" was pretty damn great, and Flanagan helmed that entire season. However, he only directed the first episode of "Bly Manor," and then handed the show off to other directors – and I think that hurt the series. It just wasn't as good as "Hill House," primarily because it lacked the touch one gets from a single director (see also: the first season of "True Detective").

Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven-episode limited series stars Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.