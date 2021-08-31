Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Candyman, New Girl, The Grandmaster, And More

By Ben Pearson/Aug. 31, 2021 6:08 pm EDT

On the August 31, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior news editor Jacob Hall to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:

    • Jacob bought a new TV.

  • What we've been Reading:

    • Jacob read The Snakehead by Patrick Radden Keefe.

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Jacob watched Candyman and Are You Afraid of the Dark, and is rewatching New Girl.

    • Ben watched I May Destroy You and The Grandmaster.

  • What we've been Eating:
  • What we've been Playing:

    • Jacob finally beat Control on the PS5.

Also mentioned:

