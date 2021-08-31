New Paranormal Activity Movie Will Haunt Paramount+ In October Along With A Making-Of Documentary

In a recent interview with "Paranormal Activity" franchise producer Jason Blum, Blum revealed that the new movie is going to be a complete reboot. Why? Because these sorts of movies are targeted at younger viewers, and younger viewers might not have any damn idea what "Paranormal Activity" even is. Blum said:

"Paramount wanted to continue Paranormal Activity, I probably would have left it alone. So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta – it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we'd been down...So I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were 3 years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don't even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago."

This seems a bit strange to me. Isn't the whole reason to make a new one of these movies to cash-in on brand name awareness? Blum seems to suggest that instead, this movie is targeted to people who may have never even heard of "Paranormal Activity." If you say so, Jason Blum!

In any case, we still don't know a whole lot about this new entry. What we know for sure: Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayres-Brown will star in the pic, while "Underwater" director Will Eubank helms a script from Christopher Landon, director of "Freaky" and "Happy Death Day," and the screenwriter of several previous "Paranormal" films. I quite enjoyed "Underwater" and I love most of Landon's work in general, so I'm hoping for something special here.