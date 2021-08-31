Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot Finds Its Lead — Watch Will Smith Give Him The Role

The show's creative team has selected Jabari Banks, a West Philadelphia local and recent college graduate, to play "Will" in "Bel-Air," which has a two-season order at Peacock. And as you can see from Banks' reaction, he's clearly thrilled and ready for the challenge of stepping into one of the most recognizable characters in TV history.

From the story he tells, it sounds like this casting was meant to be: the original series has clearly meant a lot to him over the course of his life, and he even convinced his friends to dress up as "Fresh Prince" characters with him when he was in high school. That sense of kismet may extend all the way to Jabari's last name, which he shares with the fictional family that Will Smith's character moved in with all those years ago in the original show. (I was only a casual watcher of the original series in my younger days, so I'm just now learning that the Banks family's dashing butler, Geoffrey, actually had the full name of "Geoffrey Butler." Great stuff right there.)