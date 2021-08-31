Shang-Chi Star Fala Chen On What It's Like To Be Gazed Upon By Tony Leung [Interview]

To prepare for the role, I think it was said that you practiced tai chi. How else did you prepare to play Ying Li?

My personal training prior to the shoot was about a month, and it was a full-time, 9-to-5 schedule every day. And they schedule it so well that we had different classes, different training sessions throughout the day. Initially, it was a lot, physically. I was sore right after the first day. I almost couldn't walk. But then we got into it and then I really enjoyed learning the form of tai chi, which is a beautiful, very elegant type of the style.

But once I got to know tai chi a little bit more, because I was training with a world champion of tai chi, and I learned more about the philosophy behind it, and also how hard it is to perfectly keeping everything in balance. It's always round. Everything is in motion. There's never a static moment at all. So it was really, really hard.

It looks so easy. It probably looks like the softest and easiest movements, but it's so particular. It takes years and years of practice. And we got a crash course of a couple weeks. And so I had to use my actor's imagination to really fake it, to make it look very easy and smooth. But it was a lot of fun.

And then the actual shoot, we spent a lot of time on set being hoisted up on the rigs. That was my first time being on a, they call it a lollipop, where you're hoisted on a ring. But it's a ring inside a ring, so that I can spin 360 in air. And also, not only 360 horizontally, but vertically. But it was really hard to control. They use a lot of core power to control your bearings. So that took quite some time for me to figure that out and to be safe.

But yeah, it was a lot of first times for me as well, and I really, really enjoyed it. And I'm so glad to see the final product, because we didn't get to see it for the longest time. But seeing it all put together, it looks so amazing. Even more so than when we first shot it.

This was one of the first martial arts-forward roles that you've taken. Were you nervous going into that — with other people in the cast having a lot of background in martial arts — coming into such a large production and taking on a very martial arts-heavy role?

No, I wasn't really nervous, because I felt like I had some backgrounds in it, and I also was trained in drama school with stage combat and all of that. But because I think all of us were relatively new to martial arts, besides Tony who has done "The Grandmaster" and all of that. So he's very experienced.

But Tony, in a way, he's always so humble. He made us feel like he's also one of us too. So we're complaining like, "Ah, this stretch is so painful and hard." And Tony is like, "Yeah, I don't know how to do it either." He was just being so humble, because he learned the same fight it took me a couple of weeks to learn. He learned it in two days.

Wow.

So we're like, "Tony, you say you didn't know how to do this." And he's like, "Well, I'm trying to figure it out." And I was like, "Oh my God, we got to catch up. We got to practice harder." But me, Simu, and Meng'er [Zhang] were just... Sometimes we had meal plans, we had to eat certain meals that they planned for us. We were little comrades, trying to escape those rules. So we're like, "Let's go out to have lunch, have sushi today. There's the farmer's market, let's go get salad."

And so we were literally training together. But at the same time, we're having a lot of fun together, and learning from each other too, and helping each other. It's a lot of fun to stretch Simu, because he screams. He screams really loudly. It's kind of fun. I'm like, "Simu, sit down." And I would just push his legs and he goes, "Ah!" So I had a lot of fun doing that.