Ed Asner's 10 Best Roles, Ranked

Though his career didn't begin when he played the crusty editor on the trailblazing CBS sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Ed Asner's star took off thanks to playing the ever-grouchy Lou Grant. The pilot episode of the series establishes his grumpy cred when he notices that Mary Richards (Moore) has "spunk. I hate spunk." Asner would wind up playing the character over the course of 12 years on two different shows, the latter a spin-off bearing the character's name as he moved back into newspapers.

Playing Lou Grant allowed Asner to hold a particularly unique distinction among award winners: he's one of only two actors to have won Emmys for playing the same character, but in both the comedy and drama categories. (Uzo Aduba of "Orange is the New Black" is the other actor.) All told, Asner won five Emmys as Lou Grant, a rare case of a breakout character leading an actor to awards wins as well as public accolades.