Daily Podcast: What If...? Episode 3 Crafts An MCU Murder Mystery

"I'm surprised no one talked about the other effect this timeline had on Thanos shown in this episode. When fighting at Knowhere, a single electrical shock from Proxima Midnight knocked him out. This can't be the same Thanos that Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America couldn't defeat, let alone incapacitate in Endgame even before he re-acquired the Infinity Stones. P.S. I'm sending this tongue-in-cheek. I know this is more of an alteration of convenience in a cartoon, but I did think it worth noting." – Jeremy N, Virginia