HBO Max Orders Full Circle Limited Series From Steven Soderbergh

The news about "Full Circle" comes directly from HBO, with Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max, saying:

"We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, NO SUDDEN MOVE. This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do."

In the six-episode HBO Max series, "An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City." Soderbergh recently worked with HBO on the movies "Let Them All Talk" and "No Sudden Move," which was also written by "Full Circle" writer Ed Solomon. He also worked with HBO on the series "Mosaic." And his work with the network doesn't stop here. His next HBO Max title is the movie "KIMI," which features the following synopsis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, an agoraphobic tech worker discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream, and is met with resistance and bureaucracy when she tries reporting it to her company. To get involved, she realizes she must face her greatest fear by venturing out of her apartment and into the city streets, which are filled with protestors after the city council passes a law restricting the movements of the homeless population

"KIMI" stars Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, and Erika Christensen.

Soderbergh is one of those filmmakers who is always interesting and always worth checking out. I won't say he never misses — some of his movies are duds. But he's always trying something, and his ideas behind both filmmaking and editing are continually fascinating. In short, whenever he has something new, it's worth checking out. Which means "Full Circle" will no doubt be worth watching when it arrives. Regarding the show, Soderbergh said: "Even by Ed's standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate. Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve."