Interview With The Vampire Series Casts Game Of Thrones Star Jacob Anderson As Louis

THR reports that Jacob Anderson, an actor with credits on "Doctor Who" and "Broadchurch," and perhaps best known for playing Grey Worm on "Game of Thrones," will play protagonist Louis in AMC's "Interview With the Vampire" TV series. Louis is "a young man who is seduced into the world of the undead by the amoral vampire Lestat (Sam Reid)." The character is the narrator of the "Interview With the Vampire" book, and was memorably played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film adaptation directed by Neil Jordan. Louis appears in several of Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" books, but "Interview" is the book where he figures most prominently.

An "Vampire Chronicles" TV series has been a long time in the making. At one point, "Hannibal" creator Bryan Fuller was even attached to a show, but, in true Bryan Fuller fashion, he walked away from the project. That's a huge bummer, because Fuller genuinely seems perfect for this material. Oh well! Instead, Rolin Jones, who worked on such TV shows as "Perry Mason" and "The Exorcist," will serve as the "Interview With the Vampire" creator, showrunner, and executive producer. And AMC is just getting started when it comes to Anne Rice adaptations. The network is also developing a second series based on her "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" books.

I've read most of Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" books, and while I think the Neil Jordan movie is pretty damn great, I also think the books would work better adapted to TV, so I'm hopeful things will work out for the best here. I'm one of the few weirdos who never bothered to watch "Game of Thrones," so I'll confess I'm not very familiar with Jacob Anderson's work there, so I can't fully comment on how he'll do as Louis, but I wish him the best.