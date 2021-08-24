First Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Footage Screened — Here's What We Know
Spider-people are taking over the world! But no worries, this isn't the nightmare scenario it sounds like — it's just the return of fan-favorite Marvel hero, Spider-Man! This time, there's even more of him than you remember...
Though the long-awaited trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has been the center of attention, there's also another spider-centric superhero sequel offering a sneak preview. First look footage from the upcoming "Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse" sequel was screened at this year's CinemaCon. Though it hasn't been released to the public, the footage confirms the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).
Below is everything we know so far!
What We Learned At CinemaCon
According to ScreenRant, the footage screened at CinemaCon offers quick glimpses of both Miles and Gwen. Miles can be seen doing his signature web-slinging jump, showing off how far he's come since his many SpiderVerse mentors helped train him. This sounds particularly sweet as a callback to his relationship with Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), who taught him to "thwip and release."
Another shot of the young hero features Miles looking at the Spider-Man suit in glass, with his reflection staring back. This harkens back to a similar shot in the first film, when the team arrives at Peter's hideout, where his many suits are laid out. In that scene, Miles is still processing his responsibilities as a hero and coming to terms with the fact that he is Spider-Man. He struggles to see himself measuring up to Peter and stares up at the suit with concern. The implications of the new footage are unclear — could it be an illustration of how far Miles has come? Or is he still worried about existing in Peter's shadow?
The footage showed very little of Gwen Stacy — but she's briefly seen donning her signature white spider suit and mask.
Everything We Know About Spider-Verse 2
In "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," we met Miles Morales, an artistic teen whose normal life was disrupted by a radioactive spider bite. It's a pretty familiar tale and at this point, we've seen more versions than we can count. Amazingly, "Spider-Verse" used that to its advantage, poking fun at the beats in an origin story — but still using them effectively. Miles is guided along by none other than Peter Parker himself ... along with help from another Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and a couple other spidersonas.
"Into the Spider-Verse" went on to win Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards and is in the running for one of the best superhero movies to date. So naturally, it demanded a sequel. Miles has more than earned his return to the big screen and it'll be exciting to see where his journey goes next. So far, the first look footage confirmed what we already knew — Gwen and Miles will be the center of the sequel, continuing to explore their friendship and hero roles.
Along with the young returning heroes, the sequel is set to introduce some new faces. Issa Rae will star as Jessica Drew, better known to comic readers as Spider-Woman. Alongside the Spider-Verse sequel, Sony greenlit a female-led spin-off film. The sequel could very possibly serve as a launchpad into the spinoff story, introducing Jessica to Gwen and potentially Korean-American hero, Cindy Moon aka Silk. "Into the Spider-Verse 2" is also expected to introduce the Japanese Spider-Man Takuya Yamashiro.
Fingers are crossed for the return of Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, a fan favorite from the first film. Last months, Johnson let slip that his contract was still in the works, and added,
"I believe Peter B. Parker is making a return."
No further confirmation was given, but Johnson's Peter B. would be a welcome addition to the already existing roster of spider heroes. The first time around, he was a much-needed mentor for Miles and did plenty of his own growing in the process.
Back in 2020, Christopher Miller teased the look of the "Spider-Verse" sequel, promising that it would make the first movie seem "quaint." "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" was heavily praised for combining a classic "old-school" comic look with bold, vibrant CG animation. According to Miller, the sequel will take this even further, giving us even more to get excited about!
"Spider-Verse 2" is currently slated to be released in October 2022.