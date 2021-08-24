First Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Footage Screened — Here's What We Know

In "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," we met Miles Morales, an artistic teen whose normal life was disrupted by a radioactive spider bite. It's a pretty familiar tale and at this point, we've seen more versions than we can count. Amazingly, "Spider-Verse" used that to its advantage, poking fun at the beats in an origin story — but still using them effectively. Miles is guided along by none other than Peter Parker himself ... along with help from another Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and a couple other spidersonas.

"Into the Spider-Verse" went on to win Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards and is in the running for one of the best superhero movies to date. So naturally, it demanded a sequel. Miles has more than earned his return to the big screen and it'll be exciting to see where his journey goes next. So far, the first look footage confirmed what we already knew — Gwen and Miles will be the center of the sequel, continuing to explore their friendship and hero roles.

Along with the young returning heroes, the sequel is set to introduce some new faces. Issa Rae will star as Jessica Drew, better known to comic readers as Spider-Woman. Alongside the Spider-Verse sequel, Sony greenlit a female-led spin-off film. The sequel could very possibly serve as a launchpad into the spinoff story, introducing Jessica to Gwen and potentially Korean-American hero, Cindy Moon aka Silk. "Into the Spider-Verse 2" is also expected to introduce the Japanese Spider-Man Takuya Yamashiro.

Fingers are crossed for the return of Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, a fan favorite from the first film. Last months, Johnson let slip that his contract was still in the works, and added,

"I believe Peter B. Parker is making a return."

No further confirmation was given, but Johnson's Peter B. would be a welcome addition to the already existing roster of spider heroes. The first time around, he was a much-needed mentor for Miles and did plenty of his own growing in the process.

Back in 2020, Christopher Miller teased the look of the "Spider-Verse" sequel, promising that it would make the first movie seem "quaint." "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" was heavily praised for combining a classic "old-school" comic look with bold, vibrant CG animation. According to Miller, the sequel will take this even further, giving us even more to get excited about!

"Spider-Verse 2" is currently slated to be released in October 2022.