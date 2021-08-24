Nailed It! Season 6 Trailer: The World's Best Baking Show About The World's Worst Bakers

And just what's in store for season 6? I'm glad you asked, because I'm going to tell you right now:

The Emmy-nominated series is back again! This season, our bakers take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by our very own Jacques Torres – all for that $10,000 prize. It's part reality contest, part hot mess, and you can't look away.

Every season brings in guest judges, and this season will feature folks such as Sam Richardson, Wayne Brady, Reggie Watts, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael, and Sasheer Zamata. Sadly, Jason Mantzoukas, who is one of the funniest "Nailed It!" guest judges, won't be judging this season – but he may or may not make an appearance. Look for "Nailed It!" season 6 on Netflix starting September 15, 2021. And then the minute you binge through it, start wishing for even more seasons — that's what I do.