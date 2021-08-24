Maya And The Three Trailer: Netflix Delivers An Epic Animated Fantasy
Described as "An Animated Event Told in 9 Chapters," "Maya and the Three" is a new animated miniseries from Netflix that features the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, and many more. Created and directed by "The Book of Life" filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, "Maya and the Three" is set in a fictional fantasy world that blends Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, with modern-day Caribbean culture.
Maya and the Three Trailer
Netflix has been releasing more and more animated titles, and while they'll never be the animation powerhouse that Disney is, many of their animated projects so far have been quite good. The latest is "Maya and the Three," an animated miniseries told in 9 chapters. While this is more or less the format of a TV show, "Maya and the Three" is trying to invoke the feeling of a feature film with a big budget. "Maya and the Three" boasts a mighty impressive voice cast, including Saldaña, Iglesias, Maldonado, Beatriz, Luna, García Bernal, and Molina, we well as Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, and Rita Moreno.
The story follows a warrior princess named Maya on the cusp of her 15th birthday, and this trailer gives off some "Moana" vibes — and that's certainly not a bad thing. Created and directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the series was written by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, and Candie Kelty Langdale, with Jeff Ranjo serving as Head of Story.
Maya and the Three Synopsis
Here's the full "Maya and the Three" synopsis:
In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.
The series is further described as "an adventure full of heart and humor, inspired by a rich, vibrant mixture of Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture." "Maya and the Three" will hit Netflix this fall.