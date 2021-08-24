Maya And The Three Trailer: Netflix Delivers An Epic Animated Fantasy

Netflix has been releasing more and more animated titles, and while they'll never be the animation powerhouse that Disney is, many of their animated projects so far have been quite good. The latest is "Maya and the Three," an animated miniseries told in 9 chapters. While this is more or less the format of a TV show, "Maya and the Three" is trying to invoke the feeling of a feature film with a big budget. "Maya and the Three" boasts a mighty impressive voice cast, including Saldaña, Iglesias, Maldonado, Beatriz, Luna, García Bernal, and Molina, we well as Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, and Rita Moreno.

The story follows a warrior princess named Maya on the cusp of her 15th birthday, and this trailer gives off some "Moana" vibes — and that's certainly not a bad thing. Created and directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the series was written by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, and Candie Kelty Langdale, with Jeff Ranjo serving as Head of Story.