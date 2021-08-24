Parallel Mothers Trailer: Pedro Almodovar Is Back

Following up his 2019 Academy Award-nominated film "Pain and Glory," acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar returns with the stirring family drama, "Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas)." In typical Almodóvar fashion, the film reunites him with longtime collaborator Penelope Cruz, putting her front and center in the starring role. And like many of his films before it, "Parallel Mothers" centers on motherhood, using melodrama to dig into the depths of its character identities.

The first teaser for the film showed off elements of Almodóvar's signature style and introduced the illustrious cast, filled with many of his prior collaborators. But this trailer is where we really get a sense of the movie, and we learn more about the characters and the plot bringing them together.

For a closer look at Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers," check out the trailer below.