The Day of the Dead trailer above isn't new, but it might be new to you! And if it is, I'm very sorry, because it looks rather bad. Trailers can often be deceiving, but I'm not at all on board with the "funny" tone they're going for here. To be fair, there was plenty of dark humor running through George Romero's movies — and even some silly humor, too (there's a full-blown pie fight in Dawn of the Dead). But the comedy on display here is just ... awkward.

In any case, Day of the Dead now has a premiere date: October 15, 2021. While Romero's name is bandied about that trailer, and the show bears the title of one of his movies, it's clear the Day of the Dead TV series has very little to do with its cinematic counterpart. Romero's movie was set sometime after the zombie apocalypse had already happened, resulting in survivors living underground while the walking dead roam the earth. But the show is going to take a much different approach.