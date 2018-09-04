Netflix continues to amass an incredible roster of filmmakers for their original projects. The latest: Paul Greengrass, director of the Bourne films and Captain Phillips, heads to the streaming service with 22 July. The movie focuses on the true story of Norway’s deadliest terror attack, carried out by a far-right extremist. Based on the 22 July trailer below, this is going to be yet another intense film from Greengrass.

22 July Trailer

With 22 July, Paul Greengrass adds yet another entry into his ever-mounting line-up of of films inspired by real-life terror incidents. The filmmaker helmed Bloody Sunday, about the 1972 “Bloody Sunday” shootings in Derry, Northern Ireland, and United 93, about the September 11th attacks. Then there’s Omagh, which Greengrass co-wrote, about the Omagh car bombing and its aftermath, and Captain Phillips, about Maersk Alabama hijacking. Now, 22 July finds Greengrass recreating the events surrounding Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack. On July 22, 2011, “77 people were killed when a far-right extremist detonated a car bomb in Oslo before carrying out a mass shooting at a leadership camp for teens.”

Like most of Greengrass’ filmmography, 22 July looks intense to the extreme, and once again finds the director using an almost documentary-like style to get up close and personal with all of the mayhem. 22 July will play at TIFF this year, but it’s ultimately destined for Netflix. It’s yet another major release for the streaming company, which has films from Jeremy Saulnier, David Mackenzie, Nicole Holofcener, Alfonso Cuarón and Orson Freakin’ Welles all on the horizon this year, and a movie from Martin Scorsese likely arriving in 2019. Film festivals and somewhat snobby cinephiles have tried to resist Netflix’s growing influence, but it’s becoming clear that the streaming giant has the goods to attract big-name talent.

This is also the latest film to get a limited theatrical release from Netflix. For the longest time, Netflix has avoided theaters, with a few rare exceptions. This year, 22 July, Outlaw King, The Other Side of the Wind and Roma will all receive limited theatrical releases before finding their way onto the streaming platform.

22 July, starring Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, and Isak Bakli Aglen, will debut Wednesday, October 10, 2018 globally in select theaters and on Netflix.