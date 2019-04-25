Chadwick Boseman is a cop on the hunt in the 21 Bridges trailer. The thriller, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers, finds Boseman shutting down every exit to Manhattan in order to find out who murdered eight cops in one location. But the more he digs, the more he starts to suspect things aren’t as they seem. Watch the 21 Bridges trailer below.

21 Bridges Trailer

Some clunky exposition and forced New Yawk accents aside, 21 Bridges looks like the type of mid-budget thriller that Hollywood doesn’t make too often these days, and that’s promising. The Russo Brothers are behind this project, with Brian Kirk, a director of episodes of Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful and more, at the helm.

In 21 Bridges, Boseman plays an “embattled NYPD detective” who is “thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.”

In addition to Boseman, the film features Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch and J.K. Simmons, all of whom are doing some sort of heavy accent in order to convince you they’re really from one of the five boroughs.

“It’s intense,” Joe Russo said of the film. “The action is fantastic. It’s the kind of movie that they’re, I feel like they’re not really making a lot of anymore. It’s a real throw back to a 70’s thriller. It’s, it feels like a Lumet movie.”

“[Brian Kirk is a] very savvy director,” Anthony Russo added. “We love genre and Brian has a very sophisticated sense of genre. Just to watch him sort of structure the movie, very, so intricately was really impressive. We really admire the work he’s done and he collaborated with the cast wonderfully and the cast is really amazing in that movie.”

“When I read the script, I could tell that this was gonna be a ride,” Boseman said. “It’s a ride when you watch it. At the same time, it took me back to my theater days where you have the fast-paced language… I lived in New York for years. I feel like this movie sort of captured that sort of things.”

21 Bridges opens July 12, 2019.