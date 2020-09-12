Welcome to the future, where Earth has been ruined by climate change! Fun, right? Well, that’s the premise of 2067, a new sci-film featuring time travel, post-apocalyptic landscapes, and Kodi Smit-McPhee dressed like a Ghostbuster. Ryan Kwanten also stars in the film, which comes from writer-director Seth Larney. Watch the 2067 trailer below.

2067 Trailer

I can’t imagine 2067 was a big production with a big budget – which makes this trailer all the more impressive. The special effects work here is pretty damn solid, and looks just as good as something you’d see in a huge blockbuster. In 2067, “Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds’ population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: ‘Send Ethan Whyte.’ Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race.”

This isn’t the most original thing in terms of plot, but I will say that this is a solid trailer, and 2067 looks like a smaller film worth paying attention to.

“I grew up in the forest in Australia,” said writer-director Seth Larney. “My days were filled with exploring rivers and trees and caves – it was the only life I knew as a child. With everything that is happening around us in the world today, the environmental crisis, our deforestation of the planet for greed in the face of catastrophic climate change – the fear that future generations may not have the same privilege, terrifies me.” Larney added:

“I also grew up a huge fan of the classic sci-fi movies of the 70’s and 80’s. These character-driven epic adventures showed me that there is more out there in the universe than what I could see with just my own eyes. Stories that suggested we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all connected, that the great human journey is worth sharing together…For me filmmaking is an opportunity to have a conversation about something important – in this case our faith in our own humanity; our ability to affect change as individuals in the face of genuine fear; and how we learn to forgive those who came before us, and who’ve left destruction in their path.”

2067 will arrive in theaters and on demand and digital on October 2.