Bones Created Its Own Golf Course For The Man On The Fairway

Spending in television is a game of chance. Some weeks, you can keep things on the cheap and get away with doing a glorified bottle episode. Other times, you have to construct your own golf course because the locals don't take kindly to you wanting to fake a plane crash on their freshly-mowed grass, complete with (also fake but still nasty) dismembered body parts.

"Bones" season 1, episode 14, "The Man on the Fairway," finds everyone's favorite sensible forensics expert, the good Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), and her motley crew investigating said plane crash at a golf course not too far from Virginia Beach. In a firmly on-brand coincidence, Bones and the gang happen upon the remains of a non-passenger while inspecting the crash site. The episode takes the usual twists and turns from there, even delving into "Fargo" territory when Bones and all deduce that the victim was likely hacked into pieces before being fed into a wood chipper. Meanwhile, her assistant Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) — still a ways off from being seduced into carrying out the Gormogon's bidding — worries about his bromance with Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). Perhaps they could spend some alone time man-bonding over a game of golf?

No dice. In an interview for Paul Ruditis' book "Bones: The Official Companion," co-executive producer Steve Beers revealed that the episode's golf course was inoperable and purely for looks, having been built on a park near the water gap in Whittier, California (which stood in for the Maryland coastline). As Beers explained, the show's creatives had tried to get a real golf-course to let them film there, but failed to convince anyone that lending their services to a hit network series was worth the cost of shuttering business for a few days.