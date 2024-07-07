Why Star Wars' Ian McDiarmid Refused To Learn Palpatine's Backstory

George Lucas has an obsession with world-building and backstories. Because he spent so long toying with the concept and setting of "Star Wars," long before he actually wrote what would become the first movie in the saga, a lot of concepts for what would come later (even as recent as "The Force Awakens") can be found in his earliest notes. Indeed, the whole story of the prequels originated from Lucas' own backstory and world-building for the Jedi and the Sith that he created before writing the original "Star Wars."

But just because the maker had these ideas in his head doesn't mean his actors had to study a fake history book for their roles. As Ian McDiarmid himself told Star Wars Insider before the release of "The Phantom Menace" in 1999, he didn't really dive into the backstory of Sheev Palpatine.

"Like everybody else, I've read the books and worked things out, but I think it's quite good that I know as little as I do," McDiarmid said. "I'm left with the best tools really, which are just the lines, the other actors, and the situation. He's a mysterious, dark character, but that suits me and suits him, because I wouldn't want to do anything to dispel the mystery, or to lighten the darkness."

In his words, what mattered, and what he knew, is what was on the screen. "Early on, he's a successful politician, who seemingly wanted the best for his planet, and through that want, he might progress." But underneath all that, there's the fact that "in a number of years, this is the most evil person who's ever dominated a planet, let alone the universe."