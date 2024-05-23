Jim Henson Idea Man Review: Ron Howard's Doc About The Muppet Master Is Charming But Lacking

There's a delightful moment early in Ron Howard's documentary "Jim Henson Idea Man," where Henson, creator of the Muppets, appears on "The Orson Welles Show." Recounting his youth, Henson admits that when he was a child he had absolutely no interest in puppets, nor did he use puppets. Welles is overdramatically shocked. "You never saw a puppet?" the auteur turned talk-show host asks, incredulous. Henson didn't say those exact words, but he nods in agreement. It's a wonderful little anecdote: the man who is perhaps the most famous puppeteer to ever live didn't really care about puppets when he was younger. As "Idea Man" makes clear in its early moments, puppetry just sort of happened to Jim Henson. As a young guy obsessed with TV and filmmaking, Henson answered an ad for puppetry on a local TV station — and the rest is history. Henson was a natural, and his career (and puppets) would go on to greater things.

It was a whirlwind life of creativity. And then, in 1990, at the age of 53, Henson died. His sudden death was a seismic moment; I was 7 when Henson died and yet the event of his passing is burned into my subconscious — it felt like the world had been knocked off its axis. How could such a person just up and die like that? Howard handles Henson's death awkwardly and with no real background info. Perhaps that's intentional — perhaps the filmmaker is trying to recreate the unexpected suddenness of Henson's death by dropping it in our laps. But it feels rushed, and "rushed" is a good way to describe "Idea Man." This is a frequently charming documentary, but it sprints through Henson's life like we're speed-reading his Wikipedia page. I wanted more.